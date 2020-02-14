Advanced search

Charity seeks volunteers to read with schoolchildren

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2020

Volunteers provide free one-to-one reading support for primary school pupils.

Volunteers provide free one-to-one reading support for primary school pupils.

Archant

A literacy charity is looking for volunteers to read with children in schools across North Somerset.

Schoolreaders aims to improve childhood literacy by providing free one-to-one reading practice to children in primary schools.

The charity launched in Somerset last September and 43 primary schools have signed up to the scheme. The organisation is now looking for volunteers to help children improve their reading.

Jane Whitbread, founder of Schoolreaders, said: "Reading is fundamental to a child's development, education and subsequent opportunities in life.

"Children learn to read and then read to learn. However, in this country, one in four children are not reading to the expected standard by the time they leave primary school.

"With poor reading skills, these children are starting their secondary education at a huge disadvantage, and many have difficulty in keeping up with the curriculum."

According to research by the BookTrust, one in seven parents or carers never read their child a bedtime story.

Just one-third of young children are reading with or being read to by a parent or carer for over an hour a week in total.

BookTrust encourages families to read together for just 10 minutes a day, as this helps develop their language, curiosity, imagination and listening skills, as well as benefiting their academic development, including writing skills.

Jane Whitbread added: "One of the reasons many children are not learning to read well enough is that there is insufficient opportunity for them to read with an adult at home. We hope to encourage people living in Somerset to sign up with Schoolreaders and help children at a local primary school who may not be getting the reading support they need. Our volunteers tell us they are hugely rewarded by going into their local school and knowing that just a few hours helping a child learn to read each week can have such a great impact on their life outcome."

Schoolreaders matches volunteers from the community with a local primary school to listen to children read.

To become a volunteer, log on to www.schoolreaders.org or call 01234 924111.

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Charity seeks volunteers to read with schoolchildren

Volunteers provide free one-to-one reading support for primary school pupils.

Storm Dennis set to batter North Somerset

Cove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Volunteers sought to keep children safe from abuse

The NSPCC is looking for volunteers to run assemblies in schools.

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

100 trees for 100 people event in Pill and Easton-in-Gordano. Picture: Liz Milner

Pupils rewarded for festive efforts

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary
Drive 24