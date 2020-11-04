Advanced search

Visitors given tours around Yatton’s new primary school

PUBLISHED: 00:15 04 November 2020

Plans for new school in Yatton's North End

Plans for new school in Yatton's North End

Archant

Parents have been given a glimpse inside Yatton’s new state-of-the-art primary school which is due to open in September 2021.

Plans for new school in Yatton's North End. Picture: Shane DeanPlans for new school in Yatton's North End. Picture: Shane Dean

Visitors to Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton’s North End, also had an opportunity to talk to the Clevedon Learning Trust leaders about the school’s ethos, culture and vision. A new digital prospectus has also been unveiled.

Chief executive officer of the Clevedon Learning Trust, John Wells, said: “It was exciting to show parents around the building as it nears completion and share our vision for the school. The response from parents was very positive; they were interested about the links between nursery and reception class, as well as our plans for a forest school and allotments.

“Willmott Dixon implemented a  number of measures  to keep everyone Covid-safe during the tours.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Calendar dedicated to ‘kind, warm and friendly’ biker nurse

Chilie Davies passed away two years ago due to cancer.

Clevedon author highlights MI5’s secret war against the arts

Richard Knott, Clevedon-based author of The Secret War Against The Arts

New village hall project to close as coronavirus affects plan

An artists impression of the proposed new hall. Picture: Congresbury Village Hall Ltd. Picture: Congresbury New Village Hall Development Trust

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Calendar dedicated to ‘kind, warm and friendly’ biker nurse

Chilie Davies passed away two years ago due to cancer.

Clevedon author highlights MI5’s secret war against the arts

Richard Knott, Clevedon-based author of The Secret War Against The Arts

New village hall project to close as coronavirus affects plan

An artists impression of the proposed new hall. Picture: Congresbury Village Hall Ltd. Picture: Congresbury New Village Hall Development Trust

Bristol Airport to build public transport interchange

The plan includes a new taxi rank and toilet facility at Bristol Airport.

Lockdown timing ‘right for North Somerset’ due to sharp rise in virus cases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Alberto Pezzali/PA Wire

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Curzon cinema to close from Thursday

(Left to right) Karen Edgington, Oliver Treasure-Smith, Sam Jays, Clare Mactaggart, Toby Willems and Susannah Shaw. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Dry cleaning shop more confident for second lockdown thanks to cash aid

Tracey Daniels, owner of AYS Dry Cleaning, in Kenn Road.

Visitors given tours around Yatton’s new primary school

Plans for new school in Yatton's North End

Union calls for schools and colleges to close during lockdown

The NEU is calling for schools and colleges to close in the national lockdown.

New village hall project to close as coronavirus affects plan

An artists impression of the proposed new hall. Picture: Congresbury Village Hall Ltd. Picture: Congresbury New Village Hall Development Trust