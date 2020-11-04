Visitors given tours around Yatton’s new primary school
Archant
Parents have been given a glimpse inside Yatton’s new state-of-the-art primary school which is due to open in September 2021.
Visitors to Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton’s North End, also had an opportunity to talk to the Clevedon Learning Trust leaders about the school’s ethos, culture and vision. A new digital prospectus has also been unveiled.
Chief executive officer of the Clevedon Learning Trust, John Wells, said: “It was exciting to show parents around the building as it nears completion and share our vision for the school. The response from parents was very positive; they were interested about the links between nursery and reception class, as well as our plans for a forest school and allotments.
“Willmott Dixon implemented a number of measures to keep everyone Covid-safe during the tours.”
