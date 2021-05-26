Outdoor college set up in village to 'inspire positive change'

Published: 7:00 AM May 26, 2021

A unique college has been set up to work as a community of learning to inspire positive change.

Outdoor College is a small community interest company (CIC) set up at Brown Rock Woodland in Tickenham.

It aims to help people live, learn and work in greater harmony with the natural environment.

Outdoor College is hoping to start its courses, as well as its year-long study program for people aged 16-19 in September.

The new course will be a full-time level two course with the potential to progress onto a second year as a level three. It will focus on sustainable food production, land management and nature, health and wellbeing.

A college spokesman said: "We will also be offering enrichment days that will focus on life skills, using the outdoor setting to teach these campfire cooking, woodland crafts, natural navigation, camp craft, team building.

"We are currently in healthy discussions with Weston College in becoming a partner organisation in education provision with them.

"We also offer a level one short holistic land-based course running on June 14, 15, 21, 22 28 and 29. The purpose of this qualification is to provide a range of outdoor learning opportunities at level one for those students interested in pursuing studies and a career in the areas of conservation, ecology, food growing, green care, land management, forestry and other related outdoor workstreams and study areas."

The college also offers a learn and grow well course to help people find resources to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

A group of year 10 students from Gordano School started the course before the pandemic it, but had to stop part-way through.

The spokesman added: "Our key aim, as we start to open up, is to let the community know we are here, as we know what Outdoor College can offer not just the young people but the community-wide is so important for this time."

At present, Outdoor College has tutors who all work in the industries that the courses focus on.

It has an open day on June 5 to find out about its holistic land-based courses.