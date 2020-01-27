Primary school students' work displayed in shop after winning competition

Winners Daniel, Ruby and Harrison, won the competition Archant

Three pupils from a school in Clevedon have won a chocolate-bar invention competition.

Indulgence Chocolate Shop, in Hill Road, asked for students to create a chocolate with a new flavour, complete with name, wrapper and persuasive advertisement.

Ruby, Daniel and Harrison, who attend Mary Elton Primary School, were chosen as the winners of the competition. They came up with catchy slogans, used persuasive language and had a good use of colour in their designs, deemed 'extremely innovative and creative'.

Amy Bennett, owner of the shop, said it was difficult to decide on a winner and chose three of her favourites to share the honour. The winning entries won a gigantic chocolate coin, and their work will be displayed in the shop window.

Teacher Cheryl Brown said: "The pupils' designs were fantastic, and everyone had great fun in this popular learning assignment."