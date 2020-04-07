Advanced search

Clevedon students come fourth in UK maths competition

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 April 2020

The students came fourth out of 1,200

Archant

Students of Clevedon School are ‘delighted’ after finishing fourth out of 1,200 in a national mathematics competition.

The year eight students took part in the Alan Turing Cryptography competition run by Manchester University.

George Kattenbelt, Alice Payne and their captain Lyall Stewart were the winning competitors, finishing behind teams from Essex, London and Nottingham.

George and Alice were quick to solve each of the early challenges and gained full points each week. George managed to solve the final puzzle minutes before the points fell to 14 - this placed the team in fourth place.

Headteacher Jim Smith called the win a ‘remarkable achievement’.

Assistant coordinator for mathematics Deborah Griffiths said: “The team were delighted that they did so well and the mathematics department and Clevedon School staff are extremely proud of their success.”

