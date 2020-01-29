Advanced search

Students to perform classic musical next month

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 January 2020

Backwell School will be alive with the sound of music next month.

More than 100 students have been working together on the school production of The Sound Of Music, which will be performed in the theatre from February 11 to 14.

Producer and musical director Mrs Cooper said: "There was a lovely moment last week when finally the cast, crew and orchestra all met each other.

"I have wanted to stage this musical since I started teaching - it is truly iconic.

"Our school theatre has great acoustics, and I am really enjoying watching everything come together."

Year 13 student Lottie Saul-Paterson, who is playing Maria, said: "People have very high expectations, and we are working so hard to be as good as some truly great performers like Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer."

Tickets, priced £10, are available at yourboxoffice.co.uk

