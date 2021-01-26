Nursery birthday parties provide normality to children in lockdown

Published: 4:00 PM January 26, 2021

Birthday parties at a Portishead nursery are helping families keep some form of normality in their children’s lives during the latest national lockdown.

Birthday celebrations at The Nursery, in Combe Road, are proving to be a big hit during the pandemic at a time when parties with friends at home are no longer allowed under the new Government restrictions.

Manager, Natalie Collins, said: “Nurseries are currently providing early years’ children with some stability and normality during these unprecedented times.

William's birthday party preparations. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“As part of that normality, we are finding more and more families are choosing to have a birthday party at The Nursery, so their children can still enjoy the usual birthday tea complete with balloons, hats, cake, games and party bags with friends they attend nursery with."

Sarah, whose two-year-old son regularly attends The Nursery, said: “We are really grateful that William was able to have a birthday party and celebrate with his friends at nursery as it just would not have been possible to do so at home given the current guidelines.

“He had a lovely time and so did all his friends.”