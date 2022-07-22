Clevedon students progressing 'extremely well' with Mandarin lessons

Some students at Clevedon School have now had three years in the school's Mandarin Academy. - Credit: Supplied

Students at Clevedon School have been taught the cultural experiences of China and its language first-hand at its dedicated Mandarin Academy.

The academy has entered its third year, with many students now progressing to study the subject at GCSE level.

Students learn aspects such as cooking, history of the country and one of its common native languages.

As part of the study, students have a variety of cultural experiences, which should have included a three week trip to China.

Due to travel restrictions however, this was replaced with lots of virtual visits and included a trip to Clevedon’s premier Chinese restaurant, Junior Poon’s.

Only one per cent of students across the UK have been accepted onto the Mandarin Academy scheme which is run by the Institute of Education in London.

Headmaster Jim Smith said: "This scheme is hugely brilliant and the students are eager to take in every experience.

"Thank you to Mr Poon for the superb talk, historical education and food."