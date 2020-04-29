How to enter contest designed to keep students’ minds active during lockdown

2019 entries for the Healthy Young Minds contest. Create Health

The competition puts the big questions affecting us all to young students.

A nation-wide competition for primary school-aged kids has challenged them to use their imagination to help solve the issues affecting us all.

Healthy Young Minds belongs to creative healthcare agency, Create Health.

The contest asks for ‘a dollop of imagination’ in a bid to ensure children remain interested in STEM projects.

STEM projects refer to science, technology, engineering and maths.

Create Health’s creative director, Phil Blackmore said: “We’re on a mission to brighten up isolation and inspire every child in the nation.

“Children have creativity by the bucketload, but often aren’t consulted on the big issues that they will likely face in the future. We think they should be.”

Challenges are ready to download by logging on to www.healthy-young-minds.com and the first round of judging will take place on May 21.