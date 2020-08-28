Advanced search

Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2020

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography

Stagecoach Portishead is now enrolling new pupils.

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts LtdStagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd

The performing arts school, off the B3124, will reopen in the autumn term this year.

Stagecoach is introducing safety measures to help keep children safe, including installing hand sanitisers in classrooms, enforcing social-distancing, introducing assisted moving between teaching areas and putting up health and safety signs.

The school is known for teaching actors including Harry Potter star Emma Watson, the lead in 2011 film The Adventures Of Tintin, Jamie Bell, and Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza in the BBC One series, Poldark.

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts LtdStagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd

Stagecoach Portishead principal, Fae McIntyre, said: “We can’t wait to get back into venues with our students, providing a crucial, creative outlet for the next generation of stars.”

Stagecoach Portishead is currently enrolling pupils from ages four to six in Friday classes and children aged 12 plus on Saturdays.

