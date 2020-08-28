Stagecoach Portishead enrolments open for autumn classes

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Nicola Selby Photography Hasselblad H4D

Stagecoach Portishead is now enrolling new pupils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd

The performing arts school, off the B3124, will reopen in the autumn term this year.

Stagecoach is introducing safety measures to help keep children safe, including installing hand sanitisers in classrooms, enforcing social-distancing, introducing assisted moving between teaching areas and putting up health and safety signs.

The school is known for teaching actors including Harry Potter star Emma Watson, the lead in 2011 film The Adventures Of Tintin, Jamie Bell, and Eleanor Tomlinson, who plays Demelza in the BBC One series, Poldark.

Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd Stagecoach Portishead will reopen to pupils in the autumn term. Picture: Stagecoach Theatre Arts Ltd

Stagecoach Portishead principal, Fae McIntyre, said: “We can’t wait to get back into venues with our students, providing a crucial, creative outlet for the next generation of stars.”

Stagecoach Portishead is currently enrolling pupils from ages four to six in Friday classes and children aged 12 plus on Saturdays.