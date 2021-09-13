Lost song is a shanty sensation at primary school's silver anniversary

Published: 5:16 PM September 13, 2021

A lost song written more than two decades ago to mark the opening of a Clevedon primary school has been given a sea shanty twist.

Children at St Nicholas’ Chantry Primary School have learnt their new sea shanty over the past few weeks, which is a blend of words first written in 1996 by Tim Oakley.

A new tune has been developed by two parents of children at the school in the style of Nathan Evans’ Wellerman for a new generation of children to enjoy.

A print out of the mystery words of what was discovered to be a forgotten school song were found in the old school log book.

However, as there was no musical score to be able to play the original melody, parents Tom Knott and Rebecca Jones worked up a new melody and, as the lyrics referred to a beacon safely navigating ships home back into Clevedon Bay, decided it should be a sea shanty.

Tom Knott said: “The massed choir of St Nicks in seafaring mode sounds brilliant. I've very much enjoyed piecing this together and the kids have been really keen to learn it and worked very hard.

"Thanks to all the staff who taught them the song so well."

Children sung the original school song to dignitaries and other guests when the official opening ceremony was carried out by the Bishop of Bath and Wells in 1996.

The school was an amalgamation of the former St Andrews’ Infants and Highdale Junior and a beech tree was planted to mark the occasion.