Staff take on 10km charity walk for school sports hall

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021

The inside of the current sports hall which is no longer fit for purpose. - Credit: Ravenswood School

Staff from Ravenswood School are taking part in the Nailsea Charity Walks event to raise money for a sports hall.

The school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising £2million to build a new sports hall to enable more pupils to take part in sports.

The current sports hall is no longer fit for purpose due to the increasing number of pupils, and the school community has been taking part in fundraising events to try to hit their target.

Members of staff have signed up to the 10km route of the sponsored walk on June 13 to raise money for the cause.

Sara Watson, from Ravenswood School, said: “We want our pupils to thrive here at school and have more opportunities to develop their skills and love of sport and exercise.

"A new sports facility could be an opportunity for our pupils to learn about the leisure industry and to run the sports hall for our local community groups as part of their developing their employability skills.”

To sponsor the team, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodschoolcharitywalk