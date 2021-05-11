News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Staff take on 10km charity walk for school sports hall

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Inside of sports hall at Ravenswood School

The inside of the current sports hall which is no longer fit for purpose. - Credit: Ravenswood School

Staff from Ravenswood School are taking part in the Nailsea Charity Walks event to raise money for a sports hall. 

The school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising £2million to build a new sports hall to enable more pupils to take part in sports. 

The current sports hall is no longer fit for purpose due to the increasing number of pupils, and the school community has been taking part in fundraising events to try to hit their target. 

More: Staff take on 100km challenge for school sports hall.

Members of staff have signed up to the 10km route of the sponsored walk on June 13 to raise money for the cause. 

More: Cycling routes added to Nailsea Charity Walks fundraiser.

Sara Watson, from Ravenswood School, said: “We want our pupils to thrive here at school and have more opportunities to develop their skills and love of sport and exercise.

"A new sports facility could be an opportunity for our pupils to learn about the leisure industry and to run the sports hall for our local community groups as part of their developing their employability skills.” 

To sponsor the team, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodschoolcharitywalk 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Organisers planning 2021 event
  2. 2 Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
  3. 3 Conservative named as Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner
  1. 4 May 17: Which pubs are reopening in North Somerset?
  2. 5 Clevedon AC members enjoy Glastonbury 10k outing
  3. 6 Man with long Covid urges others to take virus seriously
  4. 7 Nailsea & Backwell enjoy return to rugby action
  5. 8 LOCAL BY-ELECTION: Portishead East district and town councillors elected
  6. 9 May 17: Museums gear up to reopen in North Somerset next week
  7. 10 Yatton Bowling Club getting more youngsters involved
Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The polls will be open in both Portishead and Weston-in-Gordano tomorrow (Thursday). 

North Somerset Council

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Who you can vote for in the by-election tomorrow

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Ravenswood School.

Education News

School to expand number of pupils it can house from September

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston High Street

May 17: What can't open when COVID lockdown rules ease

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Ashton Gate vaccination centre

Coronavirus

Urgent need for volunteers to help with vaccinations

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus