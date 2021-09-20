School athletics tracks gets eco-friendly floodlight boost
- Credit: Shane Dean
The athletics track at Clevedon School, with support from North Somerset Athletic Cub (NSAC), now boasts solar panel lighting running the length of the facility.
The solar lighting, which was provided by Prolectric, offers a safer environment for athletes to use the track and is ready for use in the autumn and winter months.
Chris Millard, head coach at NSAC, said: "For athletes returning to training, after missing so many months due to the pandemic, and to be met by the lights gave everyone a genuine lift.
"As many athletes were involved with the fundraising, to see their efforts rewarded was priceless."
Jim Smith, headmaster at Clevedon School, added: “This further helps us to have one of the best school campuses in the South West, encouraging our students, and those from surrounding schools, to go for their dreams in sports and athletics and to set the bar very high.
"It's also a very timely installation given the boost that an Olympic year gives to athletics, and will be a massive benefit to students."
Most Read
- 1 Second school site gets approval despite opposition
- 2 PICTURES: Pub relaunches following major transformation
- 3 WIN: Tickets to Oasis concert screening at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema
- 4 The Subways to perform at Bristol O2 Academy
- 5 Highland calf born for first time in five years at zoo
- 6 Wildlife expert joins Portishead Arts Festival line-up
- 7 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 8 Care home enjoys visit from donkey
- 9 Pretty character cottage in Yatton outskirts
- 10 Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach