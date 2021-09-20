School athletics tracks gets eco-friendly floodlight boost

Published: 11:29 AM September 20, 2021

Floodlights have been installed at the school's athletics track. - Credit: Shane Dean

The athletics track at Clevedon School, with support from North Somerset Athletic Cub (NSAC), now boasts solar panel lighting running the length of the facility.

The solar lighting, which was provided by Prolectric, offers a safer environment for athletes to use the track and is ready for use in the autumn and winter months.

Chris Millard, head coach at NSAC, said: "For athletes returning to training, after missing so many months due to the pandemic, and to be met by the lights gave everyone a genuine lift.

"As many athletes were involved with the fundraising, to see their efforts rewarded was priceless."

Jim Smith, headmaster at Clevedon School, added: “This further helps us to have one of the best school campuses in the South West, encouraging our students, and those from surrounding schools, to go for their dreams in sports and athletics and to set the bar very high.

"It's also a very timely installation given the boost that an Olympic year gives to athletics, and will be a massive benefit to students."