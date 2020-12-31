Advanced search

Christmas lights switch-on raises cash for Nailsea School

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 January 2020

Headteacher Dee Elliott receiving the donation from Crown Glass Shopping centre manager Martin Nelmes.

Headteacher Dee Elliott receiving the donation from Crown Glass Shopping centre manager Martin Nelmes.

Archant

Families have donated more than £1,200 to Nailsea School's fundraising appeal at the town's Christmas lights switch-on.

The lights switch-on and Christmas fair was organised by Crown Glass Shopping Centre and staff organised collections to support Nailsea School's 60 @ Sixty campaign.

The school, in Mizzymead Road, launched the campaign this year to celebrate its 60th anniversary and it is hoping to raise £60,000 to pay for improvements to the school.

More: School launches 60k fundraising appeal to mark anniversary.

Students have been invited to submit requests on what the money could be spent on and suggestions so far have included a weather shelter, improved IT facilities and sporting equipment.

Headteacher Dee Elliott said: "Nailsea School has been at the heart of the community for several generations and because of its close ties to the community, we felt that although ambitious our target is achievable.

"We also invited our students to submit their suggestions to the student council who are working with the senior leadership team to finalise a list of items that our school would benefit from."

The 60 @ Sixty campaign was launched in September and since then students, parents and friends have been working hard to raise money with a variety of activities including musical bingo, quiz nights, calendar sales and the development of an annivers-a-tree.

More: Students set Gary Barlow challenge to launch school calendar.

Martin Nelmes, manager of Crown Glass Shopping Centre, said: "With so many local families coming to the centre for the Christmas lights switch-on, it was decided that this was an ideal opportunity to raise even more money for the school.

"Parents, students and friends of the school stood at the entrances with collecting buckets.

"As we suspected, even though Christmas is an expensive time for families, everyone delved deeply in their pockets and donated a staggering £1,268.66 to the campaign."

Nailsea School would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the cause.

Dee Elliott added: "Since the beginning of the academic year, we have enjoyed many fundraising events and with the donations collected at the Crown Glass Shopping Centre's Christmas light switch-on, we have raised £7,000.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the event and be supported by our community in this way."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious assault in Clevedon prompts witness appeal

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

APPEAL: Police search for man one week after disappearance

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boy stabbed in Pill

Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge

Dozens arrested as part of festive drink-drive crackdown

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Most Read

Serious assault in Clevedon prompts witness appeal

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

APPEAL: Police search for man one week after disappearance

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Boy stabbed in Pill

Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge

Dozens arrested as part of festive drink-drive crackdown

Several arrests have been made by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Boss Jones warns Ashton & Backwell men not to throw season away at Lebeq United

Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly with Paulton Rovers

Christmas lights switch-on raises cash for Nailsea School

Headteacher Dee Elliott receiving the donation from Crown Glass Shopping centre manager Martin Nelmes.

Campaigner calls for improvements to disability access at railway station

Nailsea and Backwell Railway Station. Alison Morgan and campaigners with supporters, Town, District and Parish councillers, upset about the news there will be no alterations to the station to improve access. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Town bounce back to beat Bridgwater in 2019 finale

Zach Drew for Clevedon Town during their win over Bridgewater Town.

Athletics: Crowds flock to annual Clevedon AC race

Clevedon Athletics Club have hosted Boxing Day races since 1976.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists