Christmas lights switch-on raises cash for Nailsea School

Families have donated more than £1,200 to Nailsea School's fundraising appeal at the town's Christmas lights switch-on.

The lights switch-on and Christmas fair was organised by Crown Glass Shopping Centre and staff organised collections to support Nailsea School's 60 @ Sixty campaign.

The school, in Mizzymead Road, launched the campaign this year to celebrate its 60th anniversary and it is hoping to raise £60,000 to pay for improvements to the school.

Students have been invited to submit requests on what the money could be spent on and suggestions so far have included a weather shelter, improved IT facilities and sporting equipment.

Headteacher Dee Elliott said: "Nailsea School has been at the heart of the community for several generations and because of its close ties to the community, we felt that although ambitious our target is achievable.

"We also invited our students to submit their suggestions to the student council who are working with the senior leadership team to finalise a list of items that our school would benefit from."

The 60 @ Sixty campaign was launched in September and since then students, parents and friends have been working hard to raise money with a variety of activities including musical bingo, quiz nights, calendar sales and the development of an annivers-a-tree.

Martin Nelmes, manager of Crown Glass Shopping Centre, said: "With so many local families coming to the centre for the Christmas lights switch-on, it was decided that this was an ideal opportunity to raise even more money for the school.

"Parents, students and friends of the school stood at the entrances with collecting buckets.

"As we suspected, even though Christmas is an expensive time for families, everyone delved deeply in their pockets and donated a staggering £1,268.66 to the campaign."

Nailsea School would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated to the cause.

Dee Elliott added: "Since the beginning of the academic year, we have enjoyed many fundraising events and with the donations collected at the Crown Glass Shopping Centre's Christmas light switch-on, we have raised £7,000.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the event and be supported by our community in this way."