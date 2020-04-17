Clevedon School scoops presitigious award

Clevedon School scoops trio of awards Archant

Clevedon School has scooped a trio of awards at the David Beach Drama Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school earned the awards for the production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, the Best Set and the Best Small Venue Production, while Dan Fowler picked up the Best Cameo award.

The awards panel meet in December to review all the entries and agree nominations for performances of particular merit in each of the 30 categories. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the school picked up the award via a virtual ceremony.

The recent production of Grease The Musical will be up for nomination in December.

Head of Dance and Drama Ms Morgan said: “We are hugely proud of our students for putting on a wonderful production and for going on to win three awards at the David Beach Drama Awards. They all have bright futures within the industry.”