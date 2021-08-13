North Somerset GCSE results 2021: 'Exceptional' results for Ravenswood pupils

Published: 7:21 AM August 13, 2021

The headteacher of Ravenswood School in Nailsea said pupils should be 'incredibly proud' of their achievements after an extraordinary year.

Mark Senior said pupils at Ravenswood have done 'exceptionally well' with their GCSE, entry level and functional skills results, and staff and families are extremely proud of their efforts despite of all the disruptions.

He said: "In another extraordinary year, it is important to celebrate the performance of all of our pupils.

"In particular I would like to recognise the outstanding attainment of Olivia, Holly, Mathew, and Dylan.

"I would also like to recognise the exceptional resilience that this group of young people have shown throughout. Not only have they had to contend with Covid but the change of structure, routine and accessibility to learning can have a huge effect on pupils with additional needs.

"The pupils have adapted so well to these changes and gone above and beyond to ensure they have achieved the best possible results.

"All the year 11s and year 13s should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved, especially in these circumstances."



