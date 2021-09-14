Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood damage

Published: 9:07 AM September 14, 2021

A North Somerset school has suffered ‘catastrophic’ flood damage and is now closed to staff and pupils for the next two weeks.

The roof at Ravenswood School, in Nailsea, was being replaced, but the heavy rainfall on Thursday caused a number of classrooms to flood.

The special school, in Pound Lane, is currently closed to pupils and staff and students are learning at home.

Staff are ‘devastated’ by the damage which has affected a number of the buildings including the sensory room and arts department.

Mark Senior, headteacher of Ravenswood School. - Credit: Mark Senior

Headteacher Mark Senior said: “North Somerset Council had identified in June that the schools roof needed replacing, this worked started over the summer holidays and was due to finish in October.

“The rain that occurred on Thursday resulted in a significate amount of water running into the school, causing damage to the primary classrooms, post-16 buildings and the main school.

“Thankfully, the staff acted quickly, turning off the electric and making sure all pupils were safe.

“Sadly, the damage is catastrophic, affecting not only classroom but our sensory room, discovery room and creative arts department.

“We have had to close the school to all pupils and staff currently and this may remain in place for a further two weeks. The school are providing pupils with home learning and are working closely with North Somerset Council looking at contingency plans.”

Flood damage at the school. - Credit: Ravenswood School

The school could reopen on September 27, but some classes may be located elsewhere until classrooms are restored.

Mr Senior added: “I have to say school staff are devastated, we had worked so hard to get things ready for the new school year.

“We are updating our community on a daily bases and we will be working tirelessly until we can reopen again.

“I would like to thanks all the pupils, families and staff who have been so understanding in this latest crisis.”

The school serves children with special educational needs and disabilities, and desperate parents are appealing to the community help get the school up and running again.

Sarah Sullivan, whose 11-year-old daughter Faye attends the school, is encouraging specialist contractors and members of the public to help out. She said: "There must be something more that can be done for these poor children who need to be in stable education more than most. Having to explain to my daughter that she must stay home with mummy again was not easy and she still doesn't fully understand.”