Professional dancer and former student offers top tips at Clevedon School

GCSE students from a school in Clevedon were given the chance to learn from the very best this week after alumni Tom Harden returned to the school.

Mr Harden - once a pupil at Clevedon School - is now working his dream job as a professional dancer and offered to transfer his knowledge and skills of dance to Year 10 GCSE performing arts students.

Headmaster Jim Smith, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome back alumni Tom Harden, who is now working his dream job. He was able to pass on his expertise in so many ways - thank you Tom."

Mr Harden was dancing throughout his school years and then graduated from the Central School of Ballet on the royal ballet associate programme.

Head of performing arts, Debbie Morgan, said: "It's always fantastic to see our talented alumni come back and pass on their experience and advice.

"Tom is a role model to other young people, especially boys, who dream of being a performer."



