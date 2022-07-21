News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Professional dancer and former student offers top tips at Clevedon School

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:23 PM July 21, 2022
Former student and professional dancer, Tom Harden, gave students top tips at Clevedon School.

Former student and professional dancer, Tom Harden, gave students top tips at Clevedon School. - Credit: Supplied

GCSE students from a school in Clevedon were given the chance to learn from the very best this week after alumni Tom Harden returned to the school.

Mr Harden - once a pupil at Clevedon School - is now working his dream job as a professional dancer and offered to transfer his knowledge and skills of dance to Year 10 GCSE performing arts students.

Headmaster Jim Smith, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome back alumni Tom Harden, who is now working his dream job. He was able to pass on his expertise in so many ways - thank you Tom."

Mr Harden was dancing throughout his school years and then graduated from the Central School of Ballet on the royal ballet associate programme.

Head of performing arts, Debbie Morgan, said: "It's always fantastic to see our talented alumni come back and pass on their experience and advice. 

"Tom is a role model to other young people, especially boys, who dream of being a performer."


Clevedon School
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Cycling

North Somerset Council

North Somerset village earmarked for new 20mph zone

Carrington Walker

person
Where the new Regatta store in Cheddar is set to open later this month

Seven jobs created as outdoor clothing store comes to shopping outlet

Paul Jones

person
,The Railway Inn, Yatton.

Pubs

North Somerset pub nominated for national awards

Carrington Walker

person
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon