Pumpkin picking fun for Portishead nursery youngsters

Youngsters paid a visit to Triggols Farm in Tickenham to pick their own pumpkins. Picture: Tracey Fowler Tracey Fowler

Youngsters at a Portishead nursery have paid a visit to Triggols Farm in Tickenham to pick their own pumpkins.

The Nursery, in Combe Road, took children on the trip as part of its newly-launched fabulous Fridays initiative.

Owner, Jackie Hardie, said: “Activities at The Nursery are always aimed at creating awe and wonder for our children and as, unlike many other local nurseries, we have our own minibus, we have decided to make Fridays, fabulous Fridays, and arrange exciting off-site adventures for some of our children each week.

“Our aim is to introduce youngsters to new experiences and encourage them to explore and have lots of fun.”

The Nursery is keeping most of its future fabulous Fridays adventures under wraps as a surprise for the children, however some announced include a trip to the woods with scooters and bikes, a visit to the bird hide at Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve and a journey to a Christmas tree farm.