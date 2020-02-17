Advanced search

School chess team makes national EPSCA semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 February 2020

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary

Saint Joseph's primary

Primary school pupils from Portishead have made the semi-finals of a national chess competition.

St Joseph's Primary School, in Bristol Road, will compete in the English Primary Schools' Chess Association (EPSCA) regional finals in May.

The EPSCA has been running awards since 1967, and the primary's under-nine and under-11 teams competed in its national primary schools' chess championships in January.

A spokesman from the school said: "Well done to St Joseph's Chess Club.

"Both under-nine and under-11 teams won bronze medals in the EPSCA National Primary Schools' Chess Championships in the regional finals at St John's College, in Cardiff, on January 26.

"The under-11 team qualified for the national semi-final of the competition, which will take place at Bristol Grammar School on May 2.

"Good luck, under-11s."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Families delighted after saving green space earmarked for woodland

Residents of Nightingale Gardens upset about green outside their front gardens being turned into wild woodland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

School chess team makes national EPSCA semi-finals

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary

Treacherous driving conditions as Storm Dennis hits Somerset

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Families delighted after saving green space earmarked for woodland

Residents of Nightingale Gardens upset about green outside their front gardens being turned into wild woodland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

School chess team makes national EPSCA semi-finals

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary

Treacherous driving conditions as Storm Dennis hits Somerset

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Volunteers celebrate one year of community café raising money for hub project

Volunteers of Congresbury Community Coffee Shop at its first birthday. Picture: Henry Woodsford

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School chess team makes national EPSCA semi-finals

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary

Singer Example at Bristol 02 Academy in March

Example brings his tour to Bristol 02 Academy in March.Picture: Trythisforexample

Patients miss more than 200,000 GP appointments

More than 200,000 appointments were missed in the past year.
Drive 24