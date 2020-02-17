School chess team makes national EPSCA semi-finals

The under-11s chess team at Saint Josephs primary got through to the EPSCA semi-finals.Picture: Saint Josephs Primary Saint Joseph's primary

Primary school pupils from Portishead have made the semi-finals of a national chess competition.

St Joseph's Primary School, in Bristol Road, will compete in the English Primary Schools' Chess Association (EPSCA) regional finals in May.

The EPSCA has been running awards since 1967, and the primary's under-nine and under-11 teams competed in its national primary schools' chess championships in January.

A spokesman from the school said: "Well done to St Joseph's Chess Club.

"Both under-nine and under-11 teams won bronze medals in the EPSCA National Primary Schools' Chess Championships in the regional finals at St John's College, in Cardiff, on January 26.

"The under-11 team qualified for the national semi-final of the competition, which will take place at Bristol Grammar School on May 2.

"Good luck, under-11s."