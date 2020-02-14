Advanced search

Portishead Rotary Young Writers Competition winners announced

PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 February 2020

Gordano School winners at the Portishead Rotary Young Writer awards.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Gordano School winners at the Portishead Rotary Young Writer awards.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Portishead Rotary

Students won multiple awards at Portishead Rotary Young Writers Competition 2020 this month.

Trinity primary winners Emily and Isaac at the Portishead Rotary Young Writer awards.Picture: Portishead RotaryTrinity primary winners Emily and Isaac at the Portishead Rotary Young Writer awards.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Those studying at Trinity primary and Gordano School, both in Portishead, wrote about the theme connections to compete in the awards.

Emily from Trinity won the junior prize in the competition, and Isaac achieved a runner-up accolade.

Gardano's Nattie Glass won the intermediate award, and Lowri Iredale gained a runner-up prize on the day.

The competition's senior section winner is Lauren Baker and joint runner-ups are Lucia Bureo and Alivia Lewis.

Rotary judges including president Chris Phillips, Diane Bridgwater and Ken Barrett commented on the level of high standard from the schools and congratulated students for entering.

The winners received a certificate to mark their achievement and were given gift vouchers for taking part.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Charity seeks volunteers to read with schoolchildren

Volunteers provide free one-to-one reading support for primary school pupils.

Portishead Rotary Young Writers Competition winners announced

Gordano School winners at the Portishead Rotary Young Writer awards.Picture: Portishead Rotary

Storm Dennis set to batter North Somerset

Cove West hit by waves during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Volunteers sought to keep children safe from abuse

The NSPCC is looking for volunteers to run assemblies in schools.

Pupils rewarded for festive efforts

Trinity Anglican Methodist Primary has been awarded £150 for fundraising efforts.Picture: Portishead Rotary
Drive 24