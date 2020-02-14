Portishead Rotary Young Writers Competition winners announced
PUBLISHED: 09:00 15 February 2020
Portishead Rotary
Students won multiple awards at Portishead Rotary Young Writers Competition 2020 this month.
Those studying at Trinity primary and Gordano School, both in Portishead, wrote about the theme connections to compete in the awards.
Emily from Trinity won the junior prize in the competition, and Isaac achieved a runner-up accolade.
Gardano's Nattie Glass won the intermediate award, and Lowri Iredale gained a runner-up prize on the day.
The competition's senior section winner is Lauren Baker and joint runner-ups are Lucia Bureo and Alivia Lewis.
Rotary judges including president Chris Phillips, Diane Bridgwater and Ken Barrett commented on the level of high standard from the schools and congratulated students for entering.
The winners received a certificate to mark their achievement and were given gift vouchers for taking part.