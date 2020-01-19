Shoe shop donates hundreds of shoes to African pupils

Portishead Primary School head teacher Richard Riordan with donated books. Picture: Tracey Fowler Archant

A shoe shop owner from Portishead has delivered hundreds of pairs of shoes to African children.

Tanya Marriott, her family and several volunteers also visited children of the Jolaurabi School, located near Mombasa, in Kenya, to see how they are getting on with their new school books, which were donated by Portishead Primary School.

A non-uniform day at the school also raised more than £380 for Educate the Kids, the charity which funds and supports the running of Jolaurabi.

After visiting the primary school in the autumn, the Singing Children of Africa took part in The Big Sing, an event organised by Tanya and her friends, which included singers from Portishead schools. The African choir also performed an evening concert with Portishead children's choir Generation Vibe.

In total the concerts raised more than £2,500 for Jolaurabi.