Portishead primaries top The Real Schools Guide 2020 table for district

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Portishead primary has been rated the top school in North Somerset, according to The Real Schools Guide 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The guide gives a rundown of the top primary schools in the district, which has been created by Bristol Live.

St Peter's Primary School, in Portishead, was named the top-ranking school in the area, followed by Trinity Primary School, which is also in town.

Schools in chronological order after the two Portishead primaries include Kingshill Church School, in Nailsea, Ashcombe Primary School, in Weston, and Backwell Junior School.

Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Headteacher Sharon Roberts with upper KS2 head Tim Eutace and Y6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The primaries' ratings are based on percentages of attainment, teaching, progress and attendance for each school, and the guide is comprised from local government data.

Headteacher at St Peter's, Sharon Roberts, said: "We are delighted to have been recognised by the Real Schools Guide 2020.

"Our school vision strives for excellence in all we do, who we are and in our service with others, and we have certainly seen this in our results."

John Clark headteacher pictured with Year6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Clark headteacher pictured with Year6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The guide covers every primary school in North Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire and the guide is now in its seventh year of publication.

Headteacher at Trinity, Sandy Nickells, said: "It is such a privilege to work with our young people and we are proud to see them flourish and achieve.

"A huge thank you to our partners, parents, carers, governors and churches for their involvement and support, as well as the dedication and expertise provided by the Trinity team."

John Clark headteacher pictured with Year6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON John Clark headteacher pictured with Year6 pupils. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Headteacher of Ashcombe Primary School, John Clark, praised pupils and staff following the result.

He said: "It's so lovely to have the school's work recognised in The Real Schools Guide.

"We have the most fabulous staff team and incredible children who really care about making a difference in the world.

Pupils Kingshill Primary School and headteacher, Jan Thomson, won regognition in The Real Schools Guide. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils Kingshill Primary School and headteacher, Jan Thomson, won regognition in The Real Schools Guide. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Our curriculum supports children in gaining knowledge across extended projects that provide a service to their community and leave a legacy."

A spokesman for Kingshill said: "Kingshill is very proud of the children that did so well in their SATs and of the staff who worked so hard to help the children make good progress."

Backwell Junior School was approached for comment, but did not respond at time of going to press.