Plaque celebrates town centre mosaic
PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 January 2020
Archant
A plaque was unveiled under a community mosaic in Nailsea to thank all those who helped to create it.
Pupils from The Whiteoak Academies of Hannah More Infants and Grove Juniors, Golden Valley Primary School and Nailsea School helped to design a picture for the mosaic, along with artist David Bowers from Mosaic Madness.
Children enjoyed researching local history and transforming each class' designs into mosaics.
The piece of artwork was installed on a wall in Crown Glass Shopping centre in October.
Fran Newton came up with the idea of the mosaic to brighten up the town.
She said: "It was lovely. The children had a wonderful time.
"Up to 300 children were involved and asked to place certain pieces on the mosaic."
A number of organisations have supported the project including Nailsea Town Council and Nailsea Community Trust.