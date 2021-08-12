North Somerset GCSE results 2021: St Katherine's receive GCSE results
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Pupils celebrated at St Katherine's School after receiving their GCSE grades today (Thursday).
A school spokesman said: "Congratulations to each student in year 11 on their results - great individual outcomes after a disrupted journey in the last two years.
"The unique awarding process this year must take nothing away from the hard work and commitment our students have shown towards their studies to prove what they are capable of along with ensuring they remain on track to realise their personal aspirations.
"We are deeply proud of their achievements and grateful for the unwavering support from families and our committed staff at St Katherine’s who provided exceptional support and education throughout the disruption.
"There are many great success stories again this year allowing students to progress onto their chosen pathway. The achievements of individuals reflect tremendous resilience and determination along their journey.
"We wish all our students every success as they take their next steps."
