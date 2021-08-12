North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Clevedon students enjoy results day

Published: 1:42 PM August 12, 2021

Clevedon School year 11 students, their families and staff are celebrating after having received final confirmation of the GCSE exam outcomes.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, teacher assessed grades were awarded against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: “We knew this group of students were special, not least as they had not let pandemic-induced disruption and uncertainty get in the way of wanting to achieve.

“Hence everyone should be justifiable proud of their outstanding results, awarded as they are after a variety of assessments, including exams and a never seen before approach to delivering their courses. Their success has never been more deserved.

“Their exam certificates however will only ever tell half the story. This cohort of students have shown great resilience, depth of character and adaptability to achieve their grades and the support shown by families has been second to none.

“It is exciting that we will still get to work with so many of them in our sixth form alongside other new students who are joining us.

“But for those starting their next chapter elsewhere, we wish them well and we will always be here to support them on their journey”.

Darya Murray Hetherington. - Credit: Shane Dean

Newly appointed head of sixth form, Katie Whiting, added: “As the new head of sixth form, I now have the privilege of working with these students on their post 16 courses, including new level three courses in criminology, music, performing arts and photography, alongside the more traditional offer.

“There is no doubt that over the next two years we will be building even further on the success achieved thus far.”