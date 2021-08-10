North Somerset A-level results 2021: 'Very special' results at Clevedon School

Published: 2:11 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 2:22 PM August 10, 2021

Clevedon School sixth form students are celebrating having received 'outstanding results' in their A-levels and BTECs.

Students, their families and staff have worked tirelessly during the past two years culminating in some 'stunning results' for the students, who once again progress onto a range of prestigious universities, apprenticeships and employment.

Jim Smith, headteacher, said: “Against a backdrop of pandemic-induced disruption and uncertainty, we are rightly proud of the achievements of our sixth form students.

"Despite having to overcome difficulties during their courses, our students have worked hard to earn themselves many different opportunities for the next phase of their life and like us, should feel very proud today. Their success should be applauded by all.

“They have grown in character, shown great resilience and leave us as kind and brilliant ambassadors for Clevedon School.

“We wish them well in the future and look forward to them sharing their stories of success for years to come.”

Outgoing head of sixth form and newly-appointed head of careers for Clevedon Learning Trust, Mark Davies added: “As their head of sixth form, this is a very special set of results for me to end on.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with this special cohort of students and we look forward to supporting them as they progress to the opportunities that await them.

"They rightly deserve all of these outstanding results and the praise that comes with them.”