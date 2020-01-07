Designs for Yatton primary school unveiled
PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 January 2020
Shane Christian Dean
New images have been revealed showcasing the designs for a primary school, which is set to be built in Yatton.
Chestnut Park Primary School, based in Yatton's North End, has been developed by construction group Wilmott Dixon and is set to open for pupils in September 2020.
Costing almost £5million, Chestnut Park will be run by Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT) upon its completion.
A spokesperson for CLT said: "We're excited to see these updated images of what Chestnut Park will look like.
"We're confident that these new school buildings, combined with our vision and values, will provide an exciting and inspiring place for children to learn."
The school is accepting applicants for its reception places, with the deadline set for midnight on the January 15.
Applications can be made at www.chestnutparkschool.org