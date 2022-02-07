Preschool changes its name

Little Meadows Preschool was formally known as St Francis. - Credit: Little Meadows Preschool

A Nailsea preschool has changed its name and has spaces still available for youngsters.

Little Meadows Preschool, formally known as St Francis, is an independently-owned preschool which has been established for more than 25 years and is based at St Francis Church Hall, just off Ash Hayes Road in Nailsea.

It offers a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities which follow the children’s interests which is important for their personal development.

The nursery welcomes children into the preschool from the age of two years and six months and it happily takes care of them all the way through to when they move onto primary education.

Little Meadows prides itself on being a fully inclusive preschool setting, where everyone is welcome.

The nursery has spaces available and would love to meet your little ones. For more information, visit the nursery's Facebook page or call Katie on 07711 732044 or email on katie.littlemeadows@outlook.com.