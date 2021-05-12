News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea teacher publishes book on cycling challenge

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM May 12, 2021   
Nailsea teacher Paul Jones with his book End to End

Paul Jones with his book End To End. - Credit: Fiona Davies

A Nailsea teacher and cycling fan has published a book on his journey from Land’s End to John o’ Groats. 

Paul Jones, Nailsea School’s head of English, has published a lyrical and personal account of his expedition, entitled End To End. 

The book also looks at the history of the considering cyclists like Eileen Sheridan, who covered the distance in under three days in 1954, or current men's record holder Michael Broadwith who completed it in 43 hours. 

It also details the very first attempts in the 1880s, where the trip was undertaken on Penny Farthings. 

Mr Jones said: “End to End is about hope and ambition, but also how we cope when things don’t go according to plan.

"This applies to all of us; it is the journey that matters and with hard work, self-belief and aspiration we can experience success – but it might look a bit different to what we expected when we started out.”  


