A-level results 2021: Nailsea students celebrate ‘outstanding achievements’  

Vicky Angear

Published: 8:00 AM August 11, 2021   
Nailsea School A-level results 2021

Nailsea students picking up their A-level results. - Credit: Fiona Davies

Staff from Nailsea School say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who picked up their A-level and level three qualifications today (Tuesday). 

Headteacher Dee Elliott also paid tribute to the hard work of staff and parents who have supported students during the challenging 18 months. 

She said: “Our staff are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. All of the teachers and support staff worked tirelessly to ensure students were able to progress onto their choice of further education and study. 

“Special mention also to the key role played by parents and carers who have supported their children and our school during this period.

Nailsea School A-level results 2021

Students from Nailsea school picking up their A-level results. - Credit: Fiona Davies

"This group of students are particularly special for me, as I started my time at Nailsea with them, and I very much look forward to hearing about the future successes of this amazing cohort of young people.”    

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher-assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.  

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic. 

