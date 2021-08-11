A-level results 2021: Nailsea students celebrate ‘outstanding achievements’
- Credit: Fiona Davies
Staff from Nailsea School say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who picked up their A-level and level three qualifications today (Tuesday).
Headteacher Dee Elliott also paid tribute to the hard work of staff and parents who have supported students during the challenging 18 months.
She said: “Our staff are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. All of the teachers and support staff worked tirelessly to ensure students were able to progress onto their choice of further education and study.
“Special mention also to the key role played by parents and carers who have supported their children and our school during this period.
"This group of students are particularly special for me, as I started my time at Nailsea with them, and I very much look forward to hearing about the future successes of this amazing cohort of young people.”
You may also want to watch:
This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher-assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.
The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Olympic medallist Amelie Morgan picks up A Level results
- 2 North Somerset A-level results 2021: 'Very special' results at Clevedon School
- 3 North Somerset A-level results 2021: Backwell students celebrate success
- 4 North Somerset A-level results 2021: 'Outstanding achievements’ for Nailsea pupils
- 5 Claims decision to build homes on Nailsea field does not stand up to scrutiny
- 6 North Somerset A-level results 2021: Highest grades for Gordano School
- 7 Woodspring Women held to historical draw with Kingswood in first ever game
- 8 A-level results 2021: Highest grades for Gordano School
- 9 Charming period house with pretty gardens and coastal views
- 10 Food festival to return to town this weekend