Nailsea student on BBC Radio 5 Live show

Published: 1:47 PM November 12, 2020

A politics student from Nailsea was invited to be a panel member for BBC Radio 5 Live show Question Time Extra Time.

Erin, a year 12 student, was interviewed by BBC presenter Adrian Chiles as part of his broadcast on November 5.

On the show, a panel of guests discuss and respond to questions and responses from the televised Question Time.

Questions from the audience to panel memers covered a variety of topics including the US presidential election and the new lockdown rules.

Nailsea School’s head of politics Ian Jones said: “We were very excited and honoured to be asked by the BBC to nominate one of our students to

take part in the show.

“Erin demonstrated her ability to think deeply about very complex political issues in her intelligent, thoughtful and well-argued responses.

“We, as a school community are very proud of the mature and intelligent contribution she made.”

You can listen to the show by logging on to www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000nzp5

