Advanced search

School staff running and cycling to raise funds for sports hall

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 May 2020

Interior of Ravenswood School sports hall which they are raising money to replace. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Interior of Ravenswood School sports hall which they are raising money to replace. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Dedicated staff from a Nailsea school will be cycling and running around their neighbourhoods and gardens to raise funds for a sports hall.

Colleagues from Ravenswood School were due to take on the Bristol 10k on Sunday to raise money to build a new sports hall.

More: School needs £2million for new sports hall.

As the event has been cancelled, the fundraisers are planning to run and cycle from their own homes covering a distance of 250km.

A school spokesman said: “We will not give up trying to do the best for our students; our school remains open for some pupils and staff are trying their best either in school or working remotely to look after our pupils.

“As a staff team, we remain committed to raising funds for our big project- a new sports hall.”

The school, which caters for children with special educational needs and disabilities is hoping to raise £2million for a new sports hall.

You can sponsor the team by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodsportathon

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenager interviewed in connection with sexual assaults on two women

The sexual assaults happened in Cherry Avenue. Picture: Google

Thirteen more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Thirteen more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The Great NHS Sewing Bee donates handmade PPE to frontline healthcare workers

Helen Cooke, founder of The Great NHS Sewing Bee group.Picture: Reuben Cooke

Royal Mail suspends Saturday letter deliveries due to Covid-19 pandemic

Royal Mail will suspend letter deliveries on Satuday from May 2. Picture: Pixabay

Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the attempted burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Teenager interviewed in connection with sexual assaults on two women

The sexual assaults happened in Cherry Avenue. Picture: Google

Thirteen more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Thirteen more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The Great NHS Sewing Bee donates handmade PPE to frontline healthcare workers

Helen Cooke, founder of The Great NHS Sewing Bee group.Picture: Reuben Cooke

Royal Mail suspends Saturday letter deliveries due to Covid-19 pandemic

Royal Mail will suspend letter deliveries on Satuday from May 2. Picture: Pixabay

Appeal following attempted burglary in North Somerset

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the attempted burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the North Somerset Times

School staff running and cycling to raise funds for sports hall

Interior of Ravenswood School sports hall which they are raising money to replace. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteer celebrates 25 years of helping others through difficult times

Ruth Jonhson has volunteered with St Peter's Hospice for 25 years. Picure: Johnny Flanagan

Clevedon AC members proving competitive during lockdown

Clevedon AC members face the camera before the days of social distancing

Quiz time! - Test your sporting knowledge

Sports Quiz header

Coronavirus: Somerset furlough players and staff

Jack Leach of Somerset celebrates taking the wicket of Essex batsman Daniel Lawrence in the last match of the 2019 season (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24