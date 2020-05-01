School staff running and cycling to raise funds for sports hall
PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 May 2020
Dedicated staff from a Nailsea school will be cycling and running around their neighbourhoods and gardens to raise funds for a sports hall.
Colleagues from Ravenswood School were due to take on the Bristol 10k on Sunday to raise money to build a new sports hall.
As the event has been cancelled, the fundraisers are planning to run and cycle from their own homes covering a distance of 250km.
A school spokesman said: “We will not give up trying to do the best for our students; our school remains open for some pupils and staff are trying their best either in school or working remotely to look after our pupils.
“As a staff team, we remain committed to raising funds for our big project- a new sports hall.”
The school, which caters for children with special educational needs and disabilities is hoping to raise £2million for a new sports hall.
You can sponsor the team by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodsportathon
