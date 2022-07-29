Talented students scoop top awards at Nailsea sports ceremony

Talented students at a school in Nailsea saw themselves bag top awards at an annual sports personality of the year ceremony.

Held at Cadbury House, the event was the first of its kind in more than two years after the Covid pandemic put a stop to the traditional celebrations.

All the students at Nailsea School voted to back their favourite candidates for the top awards, and more importantly, celebrated in style.

They donned their finest suits and dresses, enjoyed a 'splendid' buffet meal and took part in an 'amazing' quiz.

After a 'magnificent' speech from Bristol Bears' Daisie Maise and a presentation, all were invited to 'let loose' on the dance floor.

A spokesperson for the school said: "The students really enjoyed the dancing, and the dancefloor had never been as full as it was in previous years - it was a fantastic delight to see all ages getting involved.

"It was a clear indication that after two years with minimum events at the school due to Covid, our students were eager and ready to celebrate."

Some of the awards were handed to top students in all manner of sports which included the manager’s player, player’s player and most improved.

Nailsea student Izzy with her award. - Credit: Supplied

In her 'inspiring' speech, Daisie Maise talked about the highs and lows of sporting achievement, and her career route before announcing the overall winners.

After a closely contested vote, the winners were Reuben and Izzy.

Reuben has now seen further recognition for his achievement after recently signing a three-year contract with Hibernian Football Club, from Bristol City Football Club.

The spokesperson added: "We are sure both Izzy and Reuben will achieve great things.

"The year 11 students have challenged themselves and worked hard achieving this fantastic sporting recognition, which was voted on by their peers.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part, to every student that was awarded a certificate, and to our overall winners whose names are now engraved on the #SPOTY shield.

"Huge thanks to those that helped with the organisation of the event and who have volunteered their time to this and to the many after school clubs that the evening celebrated."