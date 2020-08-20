GCSE results day: Nailsea head praises students for hard work and resilience

Nailsea School students picking up their exam results. Archant

The headteacher of Nailsea School says she is ‘immensely proud’ of her year 11 students who picked up their results after a ‘challenging’ week.

Pupils arrived at the school in Mizzymead Road this morning (Thursday) to collect their long-awaited GCSE, vocational and technical qualifications.

Headteacher Dee Elliott stressed how difficult this year has been due to last-minute changes in Government policy and news that one exam board is holding results back for further moderation.

She said: “The last week or so has been incredibly challenging for all students collecting results this summer.

“However, it is not the day for me to become involved in political statements – today is about our students, who we have all missed greatly and of whom I’m immensely proud.”

A-level and GCSE students have been given grades estimated by their teachers, rather than the algorithm, after a Government u-turn.

Mrs Elliott added: “I was genuinely excited to see them collecting their GCSE and vocational results – the culmination of their hard work and resilience over a number of years.

“Students have been successful in gaining places on a range of apprenticeships, college courses and we are thrilled to be welcoming back the largest number of applicants to Nailsea Sixth Form that we have seen in recent years.

“It will be an absolute pleasure to see these students returning next month to begin their level three courses.

“I wish those that are going on to new adventures all the best of luck and ask them to keep in touch.

“This year group certainly has a special place in our hearts and we will miss them.”

Mrs Elliott said the school’s results are ‘very positive’ but due to the controversy surrounding the grading, the school has decided to focus on the students rather than statistics at this time.

Results will be posted on the school’s website in the near future, including the confirmation of the BTEC results which have been recalled.