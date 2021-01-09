Nailsea School delighted to join Wessex Learning Trust

Published: 9:00 AM January 9, 2021

Nailsea School has joined the Wessex Learning Trust to enable staff to share teaching and learning expertise.

The school, in Mizzymead Road, is the 14th to join the Cheddar-based multi-academy trust, and the second secondary school - alongside Kings of Wessex Academy in Cheddar.

This partnership will enable staff across the trust to share expertise and work more efficiently.

A number of collaborations have already begun with teachers sharing best practice across departments including in science and English.

Gavin Ball, chief executive of the Wessex Learning Trust said: “We welcome Nailsea School to our multi-academy trust family, we encourage our schools to be at the centre of their community and raise aspirations and achievement.

"Nailsea School’s ethos of ‘Aspire Believe Succeed’ and its focus on the wellbeing and happiness of each child, sits brilliantly well with our own values.”

Nailsea School headteacher Dionne Elliott, said: “It is an exciting time for Nailsea School, with this partnership allowing us to enjoy our own identity, whilst being a part of a bigger organisation.

"The Wessex Learning Trust will bring lots of advantages to the school, with staff benefitting from professional development opportunities, sharing positive experiences and joining in new initiatives.

"We are looking forward to working with our new colleagues in what will be an interesting year.”

Jo Hopkinson, chair of the governors, at Nailsea School said: “After three years of discussion and interviews with a number of trusts, we feel very positive about the Wessex Learning Trust and strongly believe that this is the trust most aligned to the ethos of Nailsea School.

"Partnerships are already being made between governors, senior staff and middle leaders and we are confident that this is a very positive move for the whole of the Nailsea School community.”

Schools already in the Wessex Learning Trust include the Kings of Wessex Academy, Hugh Sexey Middle School, Axbridge Academy, Brent Knoll Primary School, Cheddar First School, East Brent Academy, Draycott and Rodney Stoke First School, Lympsham Academy, Mark Preschool, Shipham First School, Weare Academy and Wedmore First School Academy.