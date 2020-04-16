School staff making visors for hospital workers

The school is making visors for hospital staff. Archant

Staff from Nailsea School have donated much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers across North Somerset.

Gloves and goggles were given to GPs from Tyntesfield Medical Group, some of the school’s visors were handed to Siron Health Care’s district nursing team based in Clevedon and the local police team also received safety goggles.

Dennis Leach, the school’s deisgn technology technician, has been working on the school’s 3D printer, creating safety visors for staff working in the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

Mr Leach keeps the printing equipment running overnight and is able to produce eight visors a day.

Headteacher Dee Elliott said “Nailsea School is proud to help keyworkers, by keeping the school open during the holidays for their children to attend whilst they are working and now with the help in supplying vital PPE equipment. It is at times like this we can see what a brilliant community we live in.”