North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Nailsea students celebrate achievements

Published: 12:05 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils from Nailsea have been praised for their ‘huge resilience and determination’ as they picked up their GCSE results.

Staff celebrated with excited pupils as they came into Nailsea School to open their exam results with friends.

Some of students who picked up top grades include Eddie, who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s, and Chloe who picked up five grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and a grade 5. Her grade 9s were awarded in combined science, maths, history and engineering.

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea School

Katie achieved five grade 9s and four grade 7s, while Rebecca was awarded four grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Between them, twins Jess and Alex achieved two 9s and a distinction* in ICT, two distinctions in PE, six grade 8s and seven grade 7s.

Jess and Alex picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea School

Headteacher, Dee Elliott, said: “I cannot praise this group of young people enough. Many of us have found this period a challenging one, yet the class of 2021 have showed huge resilience and determination and today they have received their rewards.

“There are a large number of students who have achieved top grades but, as with all occasions at Nailsea, every achievement and success is being celebrated at every grade level. There are a huge number of individual personal achievements within our results today.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the large number of this year group continue their studies with us in the sixth form. It will be great to continue the partnerships with these young people and their families who have also been a huge support over the last two years.”

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea



