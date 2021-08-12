News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Nailsea students celebrate achievements

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:05 PM August 12, 2021   
Students picking up their results at Nailsea School.

Students picking up their GCSE results at Nailsea School. - Credit: Nailsea School

Pupils from Nailsea have been praised for their ‘huge resilience and determination’ as they picked up their GCSE results. 

Staff celebrated with excited pupils as they came into Nailsea School to open their exam results with friends.  

Some of students who picked up top grades include Eddie, who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s, and Chloe who picked up five grade 9s, one grade 8, two grade 7s and a grade 5. Her grade 9s were awarded in combined science, maths, history and engineering. 

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results.

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea School

Katie achieved five grade 9s and four grade 7s, while Rebecca was awarded four grade 9s and four grade 8s. 

Between them, twins Jess and Alex achieved two 9s and a distinction* in ICT, two distinctions in PE, six grade 8s and seven grade 7s.

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results.

Jess and Alex picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea School

Headteacher, Dee Elliott, said: “I cannot praise this group of young people enough. Many of us have found this period a challenging one, yet the class of 2021 have showed huge resilience and determination and today they have received their rewards.  

“There are a large number of students who have achieved top grades but, as with all occasions at Nailsea, every achievement and success is being celebrated at every grade level. There are a huge number of individual personal achievements within our results today.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Olympic medallist Amelie Morgan picks up A Level results
  2. 2 Garden waste collections suspended for rest of the week
  3. 3 North Somerset A-level results 2021: 'Very special' results at Clevedon School
  1. 4 North Somerset A-level results 2021: Highest grades for Gordano School
  2. 5 Relaunch of Britain’s longest hedge maze
  3. 6 Concerns 25 affordable homes will close gap between North Somerset villages
  4. 7 Food festival to return to town this weekend
  5. 8 A-level results 2021: Nailsea students celebrate ‘outstanding achievements’  
  6. 9 North Somerset A-level results 2021: Backwell students celebrate success
  7. 10 Claims decision to build homes on Nailsea field does not stand up to scrutiny

“I am very much looking forward to seeing the large number of this year group continue their studies with us in the sixth form. It will be great to continue the partnerships with these young people and their families who have also been a huge support over the last two years.” 

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results.

Nailsea School pupils opening their GCSE results. - Credit: Nailsea


Somerset GCSE results
Nailsea News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Drum & Monkey public house front

Village pub conversion rejected by council

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Never Let Me Go publicity shot is two characters in silhouette running down the boards of Clevedon Pier at sunrise

Summer by the Sea

Six must-see places for TV and film buffs

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Rev Nick Moxon and church member Karen Osborne with the builders as they near completion of The Beacon Hub.

Portishead community hub nears completion 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
PICTURES: How Clevedon Marine Lake will look after huge investment

Marine Lake

PICTURES: Clevedon Marine Lake releases Eco-pod design plan

Carrington Walker

person