North Somerset A-level results 2021: 'Outstanding achievements’ for Nailsea pupils 

Published: 1:19 PM August 10, 2021

Staff from Nailsea School say they are ‘immensely proud’ of their students who picked up their A-level and level three qualifications today (Tuesday).

Headteacher Dee Elliott also paid tribute to the hard work of staff and parents who have supported students during the challenging 18 months.

She said: “Our staff are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year. All of the teachers and support staff worked tirelessly to ensure students were able to progress onto their choice of further education and study.

“Special mention also to the key role played by parents and carers who have supported their children and our school during this period.

"This group of students are particularly special for me, as I started my time at Nailsea with them, and I very much look forward to hearing about the future successes of this amazing cohort of young people.”

Students from Nailsea school picking up their A-level results. - Credit: Fiona Davies

The school has extended the number of vocational qualifications on offer for students, alongside traditional A-levels.

Students celebrating top achievements include Robbie, who got four A* grades, and is heading to the University of Bath to study maths.

Meg, secured a place at UWE to study diagnostic radiography after achieving two A* grades and a distinction *.

Tobias will be starting his career with the police after securing an A*, distinction * and a distinction.

Rebecca and Amy both showed that some personally challenging periods in year 10 and 11 did not prevent them excelling at A-Level, achieving A*, distinction*, B, and A*, A and B respectively. Rebecca is going on to study geography at the University of Bristol and Amy to study physiotherapy at Worcester.

Students celebrating their results with friends at Nailsea School. - Credit: Fiona Davies

This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher-assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic.