Rotary Club helps to paint school
- Credit: Alan Davies
Rotary Club members have helped to give a primary a school a much-needed lick of paint.
Rotary Nailsea and Backwell have painted benches, fences and the outside of buildings at the rear of Wraxall Primary School.
A small but dedicated group of Rotarians set to work and covered many surfaces, including themselves, with paint.
Further activities are planned over the coming months, many with the pupils covering areas that can be categorised as community and environment activities, reading assistance and competitions amongst other projects.
Headteacher Amy Townsend said: “A huge thank you to the Rotary Club members. It was lovely to have you all on our school site and to meet you all.
"The paintwork that you have carried out makes a huge difference and really brightens up the school. We are really proud of our outdoor provision and the freshly painted woodwork is a very welcome addition.”
John Churchill of the Rotary Club added: “Wraxall School is a great environment for the students. We are delighted that Amy and her team have welcomed us in to help them.
Most Read
- 1 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
- 2 Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'
- 3 Christmas display lands at Clevedon house
- 4 Primary school's information board will tell village's hidden history
- 5 How much it costs to live near an outstanding school
- 6 New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods
- 7 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
- 8 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
- 9 Clevedon retirement village named by developers
- 10 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
"We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”