Rotary Club helps to paint school

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:37 AM December 17, 2021
Rotarians Graham Foster, Roger Smith, Ted Potter, and organiser John Churchill.

Rotarians Graham Foster, Roger Smith, Ted Potter, and organiser John Churchill. - Credit: Alan Davies

Rotary Club members have helped to give a primary a school a much-needed lick of paint.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell have painted benches, fences and the outside of buildings at the rear of Wraxall Primary School.

A small but dedicated group of Rotarians set to work and covered many surfaces, including themselves, with paint.

Further activities are planned over the coming months, many with the pupils covering areas that can be categorised as community and environment activities, reading assistance and competitions amongst other projects.

Headteacher Amy Townsend said: “A huge thank you to the Rotary Club members. It was lovely to have you all on our school site and to meet you all.

"The paintwork that you have carried out makes a huge difference and really brightens up the school. We are really proud of our outdoor provision and the freshly painted woodwork is a very welcome addition.”

John Churchill of the Rotary Club added: “Wraxall School is a great environment for the students. We are delighted that Amy and her team have welcomed us in to help them.

"We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

