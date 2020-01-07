Advanced search

Nailsea students scoop photography awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 January 2020

Sidney was awarded for his photographs in the Rotary competition.

Archant

Pupils from Nailsea and Backwell impressed judges with their inspiring photographs during a Rotary competition.

Laura won the young photographer of the year contest.

Rotary Nailsea and Backwell invited students from Nailsea and Backwell secondary schools to take part in young photographer of the year contest.

The theme of this year's competition was Through My Eyes, which encouraged a wide range of creative and inspired images from both schools.

Judges Roy Ackrill and Bob Keightley, along with Peter Holt from Backwell Camera Club, had the difficult task of picking winners from the impressive entries.

Sidney won the intermediate class, while Laura came top in the senior class.

The judges and president Gary Wilkins at the awards ceremony.The judges and president Gary Wilkins at the awards ceremony.

Both pupils attend Nailsea School and they will go on to the Rotary club's district competition, followed by the national contest if they are successful.

Club president Gary Wilkins gave Laura and Sidney their awards.

