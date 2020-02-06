Advanced search

Pupils showcase work at school museum

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 February 2020

Children showcased baked goods, models and art work in a museum for their families at a Nailsea school.

Young historians from St Francis Primary School have been studying various buildings and key figures in the town.

The pupils researched significant times in the history of Nailsea including the important work of Hannah More - a champion of social reform, female education and the abolition of slavery - and the use of the tithe barn.

Pupils made a range of items, from posters and models to baked goods, and invited them to the History of Nailsea museum to see their work.

A school spokesman said: "Over the weeks the children worked on projects to showcase their knowledge, this ranged from posters to models, and even baking.

"The children's museum was a hit and they loved showing off what they know. Some of them have even entered their work into the Nailsea Young Historian competition."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Grandfather organises concert to thank hospital for saving baby Halle

The Rock Choir will perform at the fundraising concert.

Pupils showcase work at school museum

Ashton & Backwell get better of Almondsbury

Harry Walker celebrates (pic Jo Shepherd)

Frank Turner returns to South West from No Man’s Land in March

Frank Turner. Picture: Lotte Schrander.

North Somerset MP Liam Fox says airport expansion is ‘hard to justify’

North Somerset Times MP Dr Liam Fox has voiced his concerns over Bristol Airport's expansion plans.
Drive 24