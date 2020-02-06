Pupils showcase work at school museum

Children showcased baked goods, models and art work in a museum for their families at a Nailsea school.

Young historians from St Francis Primary School have been studying various buildings and key figures in the town.

The pupils researched significant times in the history of Nailsea including the important work of Hannah More - a champion of social reform, female education and the abolition of slavery - and the use of the tithe barn.

Pupils made a range of items, from posters and models to baked goods, and invited them to the History of Nailsea museum to see their work.

A school spokesman said: "Over the weeks the children worked on projects to showcase their knowledge, this ranged from posters to models, and even baking.

"The children's museum was a hit and they loved showing off what they know. Some of them have even entered their work into the Nailsea Young Historian competition."