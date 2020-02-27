School celebrates World Thinking Day
PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2020
Archant
Cubs, brownies, scouts, guides, beavers and rainbows wore their uniforms to a Nailsea school to celebrate World Thinking Day.
Pupils from Golden Valley Primary School who attend organisations were invited to wear their uniforms to school to mark the occasion.
World Thinking Day commemorates the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, who founded the scouting and guiding movements, and also his wife Lady Olave Baden-Powell, who was the World Chief Guide.
World Thinking Day fell in the half-term holiday, but pupils were able to wear their uniform on the first day back to school.
Headteacher Kevin Lynch said: "It is a lovely way for the children to show that they belong to a club or organisation out of school.
"Over 80 children came to school in their uniforms which they really enjoyed wearing and were very proud of."