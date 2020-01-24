Pupils raise hundreds for bush fire appeal with cake sale

Year six pupils from St Francis Primary School holding a cake sale. Archant

Kind pupils from a Nailsea school were so moved when they saw the plight of people affected by the fires in Australia, they decided to do what they could to help.

Year six pupils from St Francis Primary School, in Station Road, baked and bought cakes to sell at a fundraising event in their school.

The youngsters sold the desserts to fellow pupils, teachers and parents and raised almost £400 for the Red Cross Australian bush fire appeal.

The school congratulated the pupils for raising so much money for the cause.

A spokesman said: "The children decided to hold a cake sale after hearing about the terrible fires. They wanted to do something to help put out the fires and make life a little better for all the people and creatures affected.

"A spectacular amount of money was raised and so many cakes were donated that they enough to hold a second cake sale."