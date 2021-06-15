Florence Nightingale inspires Nailsea pupils
- Credit: St Francis Primary School
Pupils from a Nailsea school enjoyed a living history lesson to learn more about the nursing hero Florence Nightingale.
Year two pupils from St Francis Primary School dressed up for the day and took on different parts to act out historical events.
Year two teacher Mrs Galey said: "Pupils took on roles to persuade their father to travel to the Crimea and to convince the medical officer that his hospital needed cleaning up.
"The pupils' favourite part was cleaning up the hospital which was full of rats and many other disgusting pools.
"Year two then learnt how to apply a bandage and nurse their injured soldier back to health."
Children also learnt about the vital roles nurses carry out and how to care for patients.
