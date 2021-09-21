Nailsea pupils enjoy forest school sessions

Published: 7:40 AM September 21, 2021

Children from a Nailsea school have been enjoying learning about nature after a visit to the school forest.

Year one pupils from St Francis Primary School, in Station Road, visited the forest to find natural items to use in their art work

Children enjoy regular forest school sessions to help them learn more about the environment.

A school spokesman said: "Year one children have loved being back in school and have got stuck in straight away with Forest School. The children had fun looking at how to make art using natural objects like pinecones.

"Year one were very proud of their squirrel paintings and enjoyed getting outside in the school forest. It is good to be back."