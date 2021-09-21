News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Nailsea pupils enjoy forest school sessions

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:40 AM September 21, 2021   
St Francis Primary school forest school

Forest school at St Francis Primary School. - Credit: St Francis Primary School

Children from a Nailsea school have been enjoying learning about nature after a visit to the school forest.

Year one pupils from St Francis Primary School, in Station Road, visited the forest to find natural items to use in their art work

Children enjoy regular forest school sessions to help them learn more about the environment.

A school spokesman said: "Year one children have loved being back in school and have got stuck in straight away with Forest School. The children had fun looking at how to make art using natural objects like pinecones.

"Year one were very proud of their squirrel paintings and enjoyed getting outside in the school forest. It is good to be back."

Nailsea News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flood damage at Ravenswood School

Staff working 'tirelessly' to reopen school after 'catastrophic' flood...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Cleon Coleman gets ready to face Archie Ferris' penalty.

From cleaning windows to playing for Ashton & Backwell - Coleman's story

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Action from Clevedon RFC's game at Winscombe RFC.

Clevedon's home match with Gordano will be 'hugely proud moment' for Owen

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Ashton & Backwell United face the camera earlier this season

Ashton & Backwell United progress in FA Vase after win at Stonehouse Town

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon