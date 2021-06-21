Pupils hike up mountain for school sports hall appeal
- Credit: Ravenswood School
Nine intrepid pupils from Nailsea conquered a Welsh mountain to raise money for their school.
Students from Ravenswood School, in Pound Lane, battled the heat, stinging nettles and muddy streams to make it to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain in three hours.
The school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising £2million to build a new sports hall to enable more pupils to take part in sports.
More: Ravenswood School to raise £2million for new sports hall.
The current sports hall is no longer fit for purpose due to the increasing number of pupils, and the school community has been taking part in fundraising events to try to hit their target.
Sara Watson, from Ravenswood, said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievement of all nine pupils. The mission was to raise money for a school sports hall to have indoor facilities.
"We would have loved to have been able to fundraise and run events to do this beforehand but it wasn’t possible due to Covid."
To donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodschoolcharitywalk
Most Read
- 1 Controversial plans for Clevedon B&M set for approval
- 2 Gorgeous three-bedroom character cottage in rural area, with annexe
- 3 Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution
- 4 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
- 5 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
- 6 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
- 7 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
- 8 Portishead Summer Show announces 2021 dates
- 9 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
- 10 Clevedon girl, 4, wins music award