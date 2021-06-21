News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Pupils hike up mountain for school sports hall appeal

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:36 PM June 21, 2021   
Ravenswood pupils

The pupils hiked up the mountain to raise money for a new sports hall for their school. - Credit: Ravenswood School

Nine intrepid pupils from Nailsea conquered a Welsh mountain to raise money for their school.

Students from Ravenswood School, in Pound Lane, battled the heat, stinging nettles and muddy streams to make it to the top of Sugarloaf Mountain in three hours.

Ravenswood pupils

The pupils from Ravenswood completed the challenge in three hours. - Credit: Ravenswood School

The school for children with special educational needs and disabilities is raising £2million to build a new sports hall to enable more pupils to take part in sports. 

More: Ravenswood School to raise £2million for new sports hall.

The current sports hall is no longer fit for purpose due to the increasing number of pupils, and the school community has been taking part in fundraising events to try to hit their target. 

Sugarloaf Mountain

Sugarloaf Mountain in Wales. - Credit: Ravenswood School

Sara Watson, from Ravenswood, said: "We are incredibly proud of the achievement of all nine pupils. The mission was to raise money for a school sports hall to have indoor facilities.

"We would have loved to have been able to fundraise and run events to do this beforehand but it wasn’t possible due to Covid."

To donate to the appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ravenswoodschoolcharitywalk


