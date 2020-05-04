Advanced search

Pupils take care of lambs during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 May 2020

Pupils at Golden Valley Primary School have been helping to care for lambs on their playing field.

Pupils at Golden Valley Primary School have been helping to care for lambs on their playing field.

Pupils from a Nailsea school have been helping to take care of some lambs during the lockdown.

Children of key workers who are still attending Golden Valley Primary School are bottle feeding lambs who have been given a small part of the playing fields to live in during the lockdown.

The children have been learning about farming and how to care for sheep.

Staff and members of the public are also enjoying watching the lambs leap around the field.

Deputy headteacher Debra Dean said: “Children who have been attending school have delighted in feeding the lambs and the general public have frequently commented on how they love having them at school as a focus for their daily walk.

“We plan to carry on for a few more weeks at least, until we run out of grass for them to eat. These two will be part of the next group to arrive at school over the next few days.”

