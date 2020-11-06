Primary school shuts after staff members test positive for coronavirus

A primary school in Nailsea has closed after two staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Kingshill Church School, in Pound Lane, closed yesterday (Thursday) and has asked pupils to remain at home until November 17.

The two staff members have had no contact with pupils since before half term, however, a number of teaching staff were in school on Monday for inset day training.

All teaching staff, senior leadership and teaching assistants who were in school on the inset day must now self-isolate until November 17, and as a result, the school has closed.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Jan Thomson said: “We have just discovered today (Thursday) that sadly two of our staff members have now tested positive for Covid-19.

“We wish them well and hope they keep well during this difficult time for them.

“Just to reassure you completely that thankfully, no children have had any contact with those staff members since before half term so have had no contact during any infectious period and no staff in school this week have shown any symptoms.

“However all teaching staff and some teaching assistants were in school (socially distanced) on November 2 for our inset day training.

“Having consulted Public Health England and the Department for Education we sadly have no choice but to close all class bubbles as all teaching staff and senior leadership and those teaching assistants who were in school on inset day must now self-isolate until November 17.

“Therefore, we must ask that the children do not attend school until November 17 to keep everyone in our school community safe.”

The school is in the final stage of setting up its remote learning strategy and hope to have it completed by Monday.

In the meantime, work will be posted on the school’s website.

Mrs Thomson added: “We are so sad to have to close, but we must follow guidance and endeavour to keep everyone safe.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to our staff members who have tested positive and we pray that they will recover well and not suffer any long-term effects.

“Please bear with us, it is a very stressful time for us all and we are doing our very best to cause as little interruption to the children’s education as we possibly can.”