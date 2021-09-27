News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Nailsea preschool leader retires after 33 years

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:44 PM September 27, 2021   
Sarah Robbins retirement

Colleagues and children threw Sarah a surprise retirement party. - Credit: Grove Pre-School

The leader of a Nailsea preschool has stepped down after 33 years in the role.

Staff and children thanked Sarah Robbins for all she has done at Grove Pre-School, after running the group more than three decades.

Families, friends and colleagues of Sarah gathered at Grove Sports Centre to surprise Sarah and celebrate her 'amazing' career.

During her time at the preschool, which meets at the sports centre in St Mary's Grove, Sarah has achieved many 'outstanding' ratings following inspections from Ofsted.

A preschool spokesman said: "Through Sarah’s innovation and leadership the pre-school always offered the wider community a safe and stimulating environment to send their children before reception school. Everyone wished Sarah a long and happy retirement after such a long and meritorious career."

Nailsea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chestnut Park Primary School officially opened on September 17.

New school welcomes its first pupils

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Strongvox's Homes plans for Butts Batch

Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections

Stephen Sumner

person
Portishead Arts Festival

Town to celebrate art and crafts with inaugural festival

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Malone celebrates scoring for Woodspring Women over Burnham United. 

Football

Woodspring Women earn first ever win over Burnham United Ladies Reserves

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon