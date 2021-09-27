Nailsea preschool leader retires after 33 years

Published: 3:44 PM September 27, 2021

The leader of a Nailsea preschool has stepped down after 33 years in the role.

Staff and children thanked Sarah Robbins for all she has done at Grove Pre-School, after running the group more than three decades.

Families, friends and colleagues of Sarah gathered at Grove Sports Centre to surprise Sarah and celebrate her 'amazing' career.

During her time at the preschool, which meets at the sports centre in St Mary's Grove, Sarah has achieved many 'outstanding' ratings following inspections from Ofsted.

A preschool spokesman said: "Through Sarah’s innovation and leadership the pre-school always offered the wider community a safe and stimulating environment to send their children before reception school. Everyone wished Sarah a long and happy retirement after such a long and meritorious career."